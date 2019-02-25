Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) radical Green New Deal would cost over four times the national debt, according to a study released on Monday.

American Action Forum (AAF), a conservative non-profit run by former Congressional Budget Office (CBO) director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, released a study on Monday which found that Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal could cost somewhere between $51 and $93 trillion over the next ten years.

America’s current national debt surpassed $22 trillion this year, which means the Green New Deal could cost more than four times the national debt.

“The Green New Deal is clearly very expensive,” AAF said in its report. “It’s further expansion of the federal government’s role in some of the most basic decisions of daily life, however, would likely have a more lasting and damaging impact than its enormous price tag.”

AAF wrote that the Green New Deal figure includes between $8.3 trillion and $12.3 trillion to meet the climate activists’ plan to eliminate carbon emissions from the power and transportation sector, and $42.8 and $80.6 trillion for its economic agenda, which will provide jobs and health care for every American.

Climate activists suggest that not acting on climate change may become more expensive than the plan. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey’s (D-MA) plan referenced a United Nations report which said that catastrophic climate change could cost more than $500 billion annually in lost economic output by 2100.

Markey tweeted on Monday that the study had “artificially inflated” the cost of the Green New Deal.