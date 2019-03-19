Donald Trump ‘Proud’ to Hear Brazilian President Challenge ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump ridiculed the old media on Tuesday, explaining that he was “proud” that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also used the term “fake news.”

“I call it fake news,” Trump said. “I’m very proud to hear the president use the term fake news.”

Earlier in the press conference, Bolsonaro praised Trump for their common values.

“Brazil and the United States stand side by side in their efforts to ensure liberties and respect to traditional family lifestyles with respect to God our creator against the gender ideology, or the politically correct attitudes and against the fake news,” he said.

Trump commented that he was glad that their supporters could see through the bias provided by old media and social media.

“You look at what’s happening with different shows and it’s hard to believe we win, but what it really shows, the people are smart,” he said. “The people get it.”