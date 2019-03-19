President Donald Trump said Tuesday that it was time to act against social media companies, calling it a “very dangerous situation” for Americans.

“It’s a very, very dangerous situation, so I think I agree,” Trump said when asked about a proposal by Sen. Josh Hawley to investigate left-leaning tech companies. “I think something has to be looked at very closely.”

Trump commented on social media censorship after he was asked a question by conservative reporter Saagar Enjeti during a joint press conference with Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro.

The president cited his own struggles and knowledge of social media censorship, noting that conservatives and Republicans face the brunt of censorship activity from left-leaning technology companies.

“There’s discrimination and big discrimination,” Trump said. “I see it absolutely on Twitter and Facebook, which I have also, and others I see.”

He said that he was aware of reporting about employees of tech companies discussing the idea of censoring conservatives.

But Trump was confident that his supporters could see through the bias in both social media and old media, noting that it was “stacked against” him.

“The people get it,” he said. “They’ll go through all of that, whatever it is they’re fed and in the end, they pull the right lever,” he said.