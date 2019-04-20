Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is not at all pleased with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s constant attacks on President Donald Trump and even said he is sickened by the idea that Romney could have become President of the United States.

Romney once again lashed out at President Trump in a statement on Friday, reacting to the Robert Mueller report. Romney stated that he is “sickened” by the level of dishonesty from Trump’s administration. Huckabee, however, was “sick” about something else, MSN reported.

“Know what makes me sick, Mitt? Not how disingenuous you were to take @realDonaldTrump $$ and then 4 yrs later jealously trash him & then love him again when you begged to be Sec of State, but makes me sick that you got GOP nomination and could have been @POTUS,” Huckabee wrote in a tweet on Friday:

Romney wrote, “I am sickened at the extent and pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection by individuals in the highest office of the land, including the President.”

“I am appalled that, among other things, fellow citizens working in a campaign for president welcomed help from Russia,” Romney added, “including information that had been illegally obtained; that none of them acted to inform American law enforcement.”

Huckabee ran against Romney in the primaries for the 2008 Republican presidential nomination, and some pointed out that Huckabee was a “bitter rival” of Romney at the time. But Huckabee took note of that, too.

“More context-rivals in 08 for sure [they were rivals] but in 2012 I campaigned across USA for him, spoke for him at RNC. He doesn’t have to like @realDonaldTrump as a lot of elitists don’t. But we need flip-flops on the beach, not in the Senate”:

Huckabee is also White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ father.

