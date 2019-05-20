Donald Trump Questions ‘Very Strange’ Fox News Pete Buttigieg Event

President Donald Trump questioned Monday a decision by Fox News executives to host a town hall for Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“What’s going on with Fox by the way? What’s going on there?” Trump asked. “They’re putting on more Democrats than you have Republicans, something very strange is going on at Fox folks, something very strange.”

Trump commented on Sunday’s town hall with Buttigieg during a rally with his own supporters in Pennsylvania.

The president said that he watched the event but found it strange that moderator Chris Wallace allowed Buttigieg to trash network stars, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson.

“He was knocking the hell out of Fox and Fox just put him in. Someone is going to have to explain the whole Fox deal to me,” he said.

In April, Trump also questioned Fox News for hosting a town hall for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on Fox News,” Trump wrote. “Not surprisingly, Bret Baier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and nice.”