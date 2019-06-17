President Donald Trump revealed late Tuesday U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will initiate removal proceedings for millions of foreign nationals deemed illegally present in the United States.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” the president announced late Tuesday. “They will be removed as fast as they come in.”

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

“Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people long before they get to our Southern Border,” Trump continued. “Guatemala is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement. The only ones who won’t do anything are the Democrats in Congress. They must vote to get rid of the loopholes, and fix asylum! If so, Border Crisis will end quickly!”

The announcement came hours after U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus announced the U.S. would be cutting aid to the three central American countries massively contributing to the influx of migrants crossing the U.S. southern border. The cuts have been eased since they were first announced.

Instead of cutting more than $615 million in aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, the U.S. will cut just $432 million in previously approved projects and grants.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook.