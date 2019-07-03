Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Unveils 4-Point Immigration Plan (Point #2: Climate Change)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has released a four-point immigration plan for dealing with the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ocasio-Cortez, who toured facilities Monday where migrants are held after being caught crossing the border illegally —  and which she refers to as “concentration camps” — unveiled her plan via Twitter on Wednesday.

The plan begins by calling for more aid to the countries of the “Northern Triangle” in Central America — El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — on the apparent theory that more cash will address what Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) calls the “root causes” of the migration.

Next, Ocasio-Cortez — echoing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke — demands action on climate change and the implementation of her “Green New Deal,” which she says will reduce the flow of “refugees.”

Following that, Ocasio-Cortez calls for decriminalizing illegal border crossings, making illegal immigration a “civil” matter.

Finally, she calls for massive spending by the government to stimulate the economy — though the U.S. economy is already growing quickly, and is at the lowest unemployment levels in nearly half a century.

Ocasio-Cortez’s plan does not include any provision for additional border security; for fighting Mexican cartels that smuggle people across the border; or for protecting women and children from sexual assault, violence, or trafficking.

