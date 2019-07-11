Maxine Waters to ‘SOB’ Trump: ‘We Don’t Take Sh*t from Nobody’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) over the weekend reportedly called President Donald Trump an “SOB” and declared, “We don’t take shit from nobody.”

Waters ripped Trump at Essence Fest for labelling NFL national anthem protesters like Colin Kaepernick “sons of bitches” and reportedly said of Trump, “He’s the only SOB I know.”

“I’m not intimidated. I’m not afraid,” Waters reportedly added. “All of my life I have been trained to deal with demagogues like him. I will take him on any day of the week. And so what I want to leave with you today is this is our time, ladies.”

“He’s only the SOB I know,” says @RepMaxineWaters of @realDonaldTrump at #EssenceFest2019, referring to his comments about anthem protesters. Then she ends her fiery speech with: “We don’t take shit from nobody!” — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) July 6, 2019

Waters, one of the most vocal leaders of the impeach Trump movement, encouraged black women not to get discouraged or disgusted and to never give up while Trump is president.

“Show Donald Trump who we are!” Waters reportedly yelled before she left the stage. “We don’t take shit from nobody.”