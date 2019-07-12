Joe Biden: I’m Most ‘In Step’ with Left’s Woke ‘Lingo’

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed this week with a straight face that he is “more in step” with the left’s woke “lingo” than any other Democrat running for president.

Biden has praised the civility of segregationists and left himself wide open to being cold-cocked by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on busing and race issues during the presidential debate because he stubbornly refused to apologize or walk back his remarks before the debates. It took Biden two weeks to finally apologize last weekend in South Carolina.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo told Biden that he has to find a way to bring Democrats together and observed that “it seems the fundamental tension now” is whether Biden is “the right fit for this party at this time.”

The CNN anchor, whose brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, is a Biden ally, told Biden: “They’re coming at you not on policy but the way you discuss policy, the phrases you use–that you are not in step with their lingo, let alone where they want to go.”

Biden responded: “Well, let me tell you. I think I’m more in step with the lingo than any of them.”

The former vice president then spoke about how he was “asked to go into 24 states, campaign for 69 candidates” during the 2018 midterm elections while the “rest of them weren’t asked to go in those places.”

“You remember, I got criticized, I said we’re going to win back the House of Representatives. We went in and beat Republicans, head-on. We took them on, on issues of health care,” Biden continued. “We went to their neighborhoods and made the case against them. You know, half of it, as my dad would say, showing up, making the case.”

Biden’s reflexive and Trump-like response about being the most “in step” with the left’s woke “lingo” is reminiscent of when he insisted that he was the most “progressive” Democrat in the race.