Ilhan Omar to Trump: ‘You Are Stoking White Nationalism’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Sunday that President Donald Trump is “stoking white nationalism” after he penned an earlier tweet suggesting that a few unidentified progressive congresswomen should “go back” to where they came from.

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda. “America's answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

“You are stoking white nationalism because you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” Omar, who was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a refugee with her family, tweeted.

Omar’s tweet was a response to Trump’s series of Sunday morning tweets telling a group of progressive Democrat lawmakers to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” before coming back to show the U.S. “how it is done.”

His tweets evoked a response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who “rejected” Trump’s “xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation” and urged him to come up with an immigration policy that would “stop the raids.”

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) also condemned Trump’s comments, noting that most people in the group he singled out were American citizens who were “born here.”

To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 14, 2019

“To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to ‘go back’ to the ‘crime infested places from which they came’ is racist and disgusting,” Amash wrote.