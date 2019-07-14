Ilhan Omar to Trump: ‘You Are Stoking White Nationalism’

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks at a press conference on the No Shame at School Act on June 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The bill, which is sponsored by Omar, will ensure that no child is shamed or goes without eating a school lunch due to a lack of …
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said Sunday that President Donald Trump is “stoking white nationalism” after he penned an earlier tweet suggesting that a few unidentified progressive congresswomen should “go back” to where they came from.

“You are stoking white nationalism because you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” Omar, who was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a refugee with her family, tweeted.

Omar’s tweet was a response to Trump’s series of Sunday morning tweets telling a group of progressive Democrat lawmakers to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” before coming back to show the U.S. “how it is done.”

His tweets evoked a response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who “rejected” Trump’s “xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation” and urged him to come up with an immigration policy that would “stop the raids.”

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) also condemned Trump’s comments, noting that most people in the group he singled out were American citizens who were “born here.”

“To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to ‘go back’ to the ‘crime infested places from which they came’ is racist and disgusting,” Amash wrote.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.