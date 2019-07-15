Nancy Pelosi to Draft Resolution to Condemn Trump Tweets

The Associated Press
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Monday that Democrats will offer a resolution condemning President Donald Trump’s “racist” tweets against Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Pelosi wrote a letter to House Democrats announcing that they will draft a resolution to condemn Trump’s “racist” tweets against progressive Democrats.

“This weekend, the President went beyond his own low standards using disgraceful language about Members of Congress,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote.

“This morning, the President doubled down on his attacks on our four colleagues suggesting they apologize to him,” she added. “Let me be clear, our Caucus will continue to forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks.”

President Trump taunted the “squad” of far-left first-term progressive Democrats on Sunday, telling them to go back and fix the places they came from before telling the rest of the country what to do.

Trump’s tweets caused an uproar amongst the media and Hollywood celebrity classes, and now, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D–TX) hopes to capitalize on the president’s message by condemning them in Congress.

Lee said she will draft a resolution of condemnation.

“Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will be drafting a Resolution of Condemnation for the words used by President Trump about four members of the House of Representatives over the weekend,” Jackson Lee’s office wrote:

President Trump’s remarks seemed particularly directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is a former Somalian refugee.

Omar said Friday that the president “shouldn’t be in office” and told an audience of high school students that America was failing to uphold its promise to be a just society.

Rep. Omar said Trump was “stoking white nationalism” after he tweeted that some progressive congresswomen should “go back” to where they came from.

“You are stoking white nationalism because you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda,” Omar wrote:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez claimed Monday that President Trump’s remarks serve as the “hallmark language of white supremacists.”

President Trump tweeted Monday that Democrats need to apologize for the “foul language” and “terrible things they have said”:

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.