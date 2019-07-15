Rashida Tlaib Renews Call to ‘Impeach the MF’er’ Trump

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) renewed her call to impeach the president – or as she worded it, “impeach the MF’er”– during an appearance at the far-left Netroots Nation conference over the weekend.

She promised to continue to push for impeachment against “this lawless president,” adding, “He will not be above the law and get away with it on my watch.”

“We’re going to impeach the MF’er, don’t worry!” she told the crowd, harkening to the controversial call she made earlier this year.

“I will not back down impeaching this lawless president. He will not be above the law and get away with it on my watch,” she continued.

“Stay strong. Stay strong on this. If we don’t call him out, if we don’t push for this … who is going to be the next crooked CEO that runs for president? You know they’re coming,” she added.

Tlaib sparked outrage early in January after a video surfaced, showing her amping up a crowd of supporters by shouting, “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker.” This occurred on her first day in office.

Democrats rallied behind her, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggesting that Tlaib’s critics were, perhaps, fueled by sexism.

“I don’t like the language,” Pelosi told MSNBC host Joy Reid, adding, “I’m not in the censorship business.

“What she said is less offensive than what President Trump said about John McCain,” she added.

The California Democrat then went on to say that Tlaib’s remark is “not the position of the Democratic caucus” regarding impeachment. “I think it probably consolidates his [President Trump’s] base, but I don’t think it needs much consolidation,” she added.

The Michigan lawmaker refused to apologize for the remark itself, only expressing remorse for the “distraction” it caused, particularly from the government shutdown:

“The use of that language was a teachable moment for me,” she told reporters days after her initial remarks.

“I understand I am a member of Congress. And I don’t want anything that I do or say to distract us. That is the only thing I apologize for, is that it was a distraction,” she continued.

“We have a course that we have to stick to, and nothing I say should distract us from that,” she added. “The shutdown has to be at the forefront, that’s what I am here for, to shift to. This is so much more important.”

One month later, Tlaib joined fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in signing a leftist advocacy pledge organized by “By the People” to impeach Trump.

Speaker Pelosi has softened to the idea of impeachment, telling CNN’s Manu Raju in June that it was “not off the table.” However, her remarks could be viewed as more of a tactic to calm the far-left members of her base, as she has yet to show any signs of seriously pursuing an impeachment inquiry.