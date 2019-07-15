Rep. Ilhan Omar: ‘It Is Time for Us To Impeach this President’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called for President Trump’s impeachment during a press conference on Monday, after he slammed the four House Democrat members who call themselves the “Squad” on Twitter.

“I have not made impeachment central to my election or my tenure. But since the day that I’ve gotten elected, I’ve said to people, it is not — if he will be impeached, but when,” she said.

“So it is time for us to stop allowing this president to make a mockery out of our Constitution, it is time for us to impeach this president,” she said.

Omar spoke alongside “Squad” members Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The four held the press conference after a series of tweets by Trump over the weekend.

Trump tweeted on Sunday:

So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

His tweet was in response to internal fighting between House Democrat leadership and the “Squad,” which broke out in the open last week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had called on Democrats to stop tweeting about each other, after Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff attacked moderate Democrats, comparing them to pro-segregation lawmakers. Pelosi also gave an interview to New York Times‘ Maureen Dowd that disparaged the “Squad’s” influence.

Ocasio-Cortez then accused Pelosi of “singling out” freshmen Democrat women of color. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus then slammed Ocasio-Cortez for playing the “race card.”

Over the weekend at a conference for progressive activists, Omar and Pressley appeared to hit back at Pelosi and the Democrat leadership.

“We recognize every single person in Congress has a role. Our role is to take our votes, leadership’s role is to wrangle votes. And so when everybody understands what their role is, then everybody succeeds,” Omar said, according to a video of the panel posted on YouTube.

“But there’s a constant struggle oftentimes with people who have power, about sharing that power. And we are not really in the business of asking for the share of that power. We’re in the business of trying to grab that power and return it to the people.”

“We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice,” Pressley said, according to Mother Jones. “We don’t need anymore black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t need any more Muslim faces who don’t want to be a Muslim voice. We don’t need any more queers that don’t want to be a queer voice.”