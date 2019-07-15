President Donald Trump tripled down in criticizing progressive Democrats in a Monday speech, saying Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “hates Jews,” while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) did a “terrible thing” by helping to block plans by Amazon to build an expansive corporate campus in New York City.

“Somebody that comes from Somalia, which is a failed government, a failed state, who left Somalia and ultimately came here and now is a congresswoman, is never happy,” President Trump said in a planned “Made in America” event. She “says horrible things about Israel, hates Israel, hates Jews, hates Jews, it’s very simple.”

After racial Twitter attacks on Democratic congresswomen, Pres. Trump doubles down, alleging "somebody that comes from Somalia," presumably referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), is "never happy, says horrible things about Israel, hates Israel, hates Jews." https://t.co/BNjUbF4upK pic.twitter.com/tqQkKPHxsX — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 15, 2019

“If the Democrats want to wrap their bows around this group of four people — one of them kept Amazon out of New York, tens of thousands of jobs. Would have been a great thing and she kept Amazon from going,” the president continued. “Tens of thousands of jobs and New York has not been the same since that happened.”

