Trump Jabs Nancy Pelosi for ‘Very Racist’ Phrase ‘Make America White Again’

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Pelosi answered a range of questions including comments on a recent flap with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more progressive members of …
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made in a “very racist statement” by accusing him of attempting to “make America white again” after telling progressive Democrats to leave the country.

“Speaker Pelosi said ‘make America white again,'” President Trump recalled during a “Made in America” event. “Let me tell you, that is a very racist statement.”

“I’m surprised she’d say that,” he added.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.