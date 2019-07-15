Trump Jabs Nancy Pelosi for ‘Very Racist’ Phrase ‘Make America White Again’

President Donald Trump on Monday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made in a “very racist statement” by accusing him of attempting to “make America white again” after telling progressive Democrats to leave the country.

“Speaker Pelosi said ‘make America white again,'” President Trump recalled during a “Made in America” event. “Let me tell you, that is a very racist statement.”

.@realDonaldTrump says it was @SpeakerPelosi who made "a very racist statement" when she claimed he was trying to "Make America White Again." pic.twitter.com/VFGrUGi1jC — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 15, 2019

“I’m surprised she’d say that,” he added.

