Loretta Sanchez: Trump ‘Squad’ Tweetstorm Huge ‘Gift’ to Pelosi

Former Rep. Loretta Sanchez (D-CA) said on Monday that President Donald Trump’s tweetstorm about the freshman Squad over the weekend was a huge “gift” to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Sanchez said on MSNBC that Trump’s tweets also enabled Pelosi to look like “a “statesman” just when Pelosi was about to lose control of her party that was on the verge of an all-out civil war.

After Pelosi dismissed the freshman Squad—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN)—as just “four people” who have “their whatever and their Twitter world” to New York Times columnist Maureen Down, Ocasio-Cortez promptly pulled out the race card last week.

Ocasio-Cortez accused Pelosi in the Washington Post of persistently “singling out,” in an “outright disrespectful” manner, “newly elected women of color.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks led Rep. Lacy Clay (D-MO)—whom the Justice Democrats, the left-wing group aligned with Ocasio-Cortez, are trying to primary—to rip Ocasio-Cortez for shamelessly using the race card.

But just when it seemed like The Squad and outside groups aligned with it and Pelosi’s allies were getting ready to wage all-out war, Trump decided to tweet that The Squad should “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” even though Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, and Tlaib were born in the United States.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly… and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” Trump tweeted over the weekend. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how… it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power. https://t.co/ODqqHneyES — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

The offensive comments made this morning about my colleagues are totally unacceptable and wrong. There is no place for it (in Congress or anywhere in our country).

https://t.co/vC0mYyWh2q — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) July 14, 2019

Trump’s tweetstorm even got the co-chair of the centrist/corporatist Problem Solvers Caucus, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), to back the left-wing Squad along with Pelosi, who bashed Trump’s “xenophobic tweets” and accused the president once again of wanting to make “America white again.” Pelosi also announced she would be backing a resolution “condemning the President’s xenophobic tweets”

Sanchez made national headlines in 1996 when she, by the slimmest of margins, defeated longtime firebrand Rep. Robert K. “B1-Bob” Dornan (R-CA) in a nasty Orange County (Garden Grove/Anaheim/Santa Ana) congressional race. To many political observers, Sanchez’s victory was a harbinger of the GOP’s demise and irrelevance in the Golden State.