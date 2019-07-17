The House voted 332-95 to postpone a resolution calling for the impeachment of President Trump on Wednesday, exposing a continuing division among Democrats over whether to impeach the president.

All Republicans, except for three not voting, voted to table the resolution, while 137 Democrats and one Independent — Rep. Justin Amash (MI) – voted along with them.

The vote delivered a decisive defeat to the 95 Democrats who voted for the resolution to proceed. It was also a victory for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has argued that any attempt to impeach Trump would likely end in failure and strengthen Trump.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) has introduced his resolution calling for Trump’s impeachment multiple times, but this attempt came after Democrats were united in condemning Trump for a series of tweets they said were racist.

On Sunday, Trump criticized the so-called “Squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Ilhan Omar (MN), Ayanna Pressley (MA), and Rashida Tlaib (MI) – for repeatedly criticizing America and suggested they “go back” and fix their countries of origin instead of criticizing America.

Green’s resolution called Trump “unfit to be president, unfit to represent the American values of decency and morality, respectability and civility, honesty and propriety, reputability and integrity.”

House Minority Whip Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) sought a motion to table the resolution.