Man Arrested for Murder After Serving 7 Years for Raping a Child

A man who served seven years for raping a child was arrested and charged Tuesday with the murder of African American history museum founder Sadie Roberts-Joseph.

The Daily Mail reported that 38-year-old Ronn Jermaine Bell was arrested in 2006 for a rape that occurred when he was 23 and the victim was under the age of 10. He went to prison over the incident and was released in 2013.

The Advocate reported that Bell is now under arrest with charges of “first degree murder.” Roberts-Joseph was Bell’s landlord, and Bell “was about two months behind on rent when…[Roberts-Joseph] was found suffocated in the trunk of her car behind an abandoned house.”

Bell was already in custody when charged with the murder of Roberts-Joseph. He had been taken into custody Monday for violating the requirements pertaining to sex offender registration.

Roberts-Joseph founded the Baton Rouge African American history museum.

