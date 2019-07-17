Mayor Pete Buttigieg condemned Wednesday President Donald Trump’s criticism of Democrats in Congress, describing it as a pattern of racism.

“We need to talk about things like racism emanating from the White House,” he said to reporters after a campaign event in Kansas City with a veterans community project.

But Buttigieg added that Democrats had to also talk about their agenda while condemning Trump, such as their attempt to force the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

“We’re barely hearing about it,” he complained. “To me, it might be the story of the week.”

Pelosi and the controversial “squad” of Democrat members of Congress have spent most of the week focused on Trump’s Twitter activity.

“We need to find a way to confront wrongdoing, falsehoods, and racism out of the White House and at the very same time, make sure we’re lifting up our agenda and make people’s lives better,” Buttigieg said.

The South Bend mayor has frequently expressed a desire to dismiss the sideshow of Trump’s controversial politics to discuss important Democrat political issues.

“You know, we need to make sure that we’re changing the channel from this show that he’s created. Because what matters – and I get it. Look, it’s mesmerizing. It’s hard for anybody to look away. Me too,” he said in May. “It is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.”