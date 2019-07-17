A Virginia church echoed the sentiment of President Donald Trump this week after its message board appeared with a message of love for America.

The sign outside Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox, Virginia, reads: “America: Love it or Leave It.”

What are your thoughts? Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox has changed their sign to say "America: Love or Leave it" pic.twitter.com/NZ3OcRSc5I — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) July 16, 2019

Pastor E. W. Lucas started Friendship Baptist Church in 1979 and has been sharing messages on the sign out front for years.

“I thought I was going to make some remarks regarding the situation in Washington,” Pastor Lucas told ABC13. “It just came to me… America, I love it. If you don’t love it, leave it.”

“People that feel hard about our president and want to down the president, and down the country and everything, they ought to go over there and live in these other countries for a little while,” Pastor Lucas added.

The message displayed on the church sign comes just days after President Trump stated, “If you’re not happy here, then you can leave.”