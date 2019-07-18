ISRA Challenging Additional Licensing Requirement for Gun Dealers

The Illinois State Rifle Association (ISRA) is challenging a new law that requires Federal Firearms License (FFL) holders to obtain an additional license from the state before selling guns.

Yahoo Finance reports ISRA’s contention is that the law was passed by the 100th General Assembly but not sent for a signature until the 101st Assembly, when it landed before a Democrat governor. The Gov. during the 100th General Assembly was Republican Bruce Rauner, who had already made clear he was against adding additional costs and licensing burdens to federally licensed dealers.

ISRA Executive Director Richard Pearson said, “The political gamesmanship to get this legislation signed into law is appalling. Rules and deadlines apparently mean nothing to advocates for gun control. Senate Bill 337 should have died in the 100th General Assembly. We are left with no choice but to challenge this terrible new law in court.”

Illinois Carry posted an ISRA letter in which Pearson further explained that the cost of following the state law has caused a number of stores to shutter their businesses. The letter said, “There are now more than 1,200 local businesses no longer in business thanks to this law. It is a blow to the 2nd Amendment and to the Illinois economy.”

Pearson added, “This law was never about public safety. It was always intended to have a chilling effect on the firearms industry, and it is working.”

