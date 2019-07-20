Donald Trump Jr. trolled Michael Avenatti on Saturday, sharing a photo on social media of himself with the befallen lawyer’s ex-wife at a recent event.

“Hey Creepy Porn Lawyer, appreciate you flagging this,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter with a photo posing with Lisa Storie at a joint event for the Lincoln Club of Orange County and the New Majority. “By the way, really enjoyed meeting your ex wife at my speech last night. It was a packed house unlike your presser.”

The event was in support of Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee for Donald J. Trump for President the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Hey Creepy Porn Lawyer, appreciate you flagging this. By the way, really enjoyed meeting your ex wife at my speech last night. It was a packed house unlike your presser. #basta #EnjoyPrison https://t.co/jcg2bTX3et pic.twitter.com/qnxHvVa4j3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 20, 2019

The president’s eldest son shared the photo in response to Avenatti lashing out at him for mocking a poorly attended press conference held by the disgraced lawyer on the release of documents from the investigation into campaign finance violations by former Trump former attorney Michael Cohen.

Avenatti claimed “every network,” including the Fox News Channel, attended the press conference. However, a video of the press conference shows multiple rows of empty seats and few questions of the lawyer being asked.

In December 2018, Avenatti agreed to turn over to his estranged wife a corporate jet, Ferrari, and other assets as part of their divorce settlement. Orange County Judge Carol Henson had accepted the agreement stipulating that some of Avenatti’s assets be liquidated and sold for back child and spousal support. He was also ordered to pay at least $80,000 to Storie-Avenatti by January 2nd, 2019. He previously agreed to pay Storie-Avenatti more than $150,000 a month in child and spousal support.

In June, Avenatti learned that he faces a November trial date on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

The November 12th trial date was set by U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe at a pretrial hearing in Manhattan.

Avenatti’s lawyer, Scott Srebnick, has said it was likely that he will challenge the government’s prosecution on several fronts prior to trial.

Another hearing scheduled over allegations he defrauded porn star Stormy Daniels was postponed. Federal prosecutors in New York City say Avenatti used a doctored document to divert about $300,000 that Daniels was supposed to get from a book deal, then used the money for personal and business expenses. Only half of that money was paid back, prosecutors charge.

Avenatti was charged in March with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to go public with claims that the sportswear company was facilitating improper payouts to promising young athletes and their families. Following Avenatti’s arrest, Trump Jr. repeatedly mocked him.

Hey @MichaelAvenatti – It looks like you'll be the one spending time behind bars after all. #basta https://t.co/7RioOcmNVp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2019

Good news for my friend @MichaelAvenatti, if you plead fast enough, you might just get to share a cell with Michael Cohen! #basta — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2019

#MAGA – Michael Avenatti Getting Arrested!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2019

Like pretty much all of Avenatti’s predictions this one was yet another fail. #maga – Michael Avenatti Got Arrested https://t.co/TRASxhqtfp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 25, 2019

Avenatti gained fame representing Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with President Trump, who has long denied the accusation.

The lawyer also faces federal fraud charges in California. The Los Angeles charges alone carry a potential penalty of more than 300 years in prison.

The lawyer was arrested in November on suspicion of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend, yet prosecutors declined to bring felony charges against him. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Avenatti, a Democrat who rocketed to folk-hero status among the Resistance, opted against running for president after the allegations became public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.