Donald Trump Surprises MAGA Wedding at Bedminster Golf Club

President Donald Trump surprised a couple hosting a MAGA themed wedding at his Bedminster club on Saturday.

Trump appeared to cheers and shouts of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” and “USA!” at the wedding, which featured red MAGA hats and was hosted at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The president is staying the weekend in New Jersey after hosting a series of fundraisers in the area.

Pictures and videos of the president’s appearance quickly surfaced on Instagram.

Trump greeted several of the guests, applauded the couple, and posed for pictures with the guests as they pumped their fists and cheered.