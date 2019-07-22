The ultra-left wing of the Democrat Party is gravitating toward Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) as the top choices to win the Democrat nomination, a Democracy for America survey shows.

Politico obtained the results from the progressive political action committee’s latest straw poll, which showed strong support for Sanders and Warren, who share numerous ideological similarities. They have emphatically supported far-left ideas such as Medicare for All and a federally-mandated $15 minimum wage, and both have promised to tackle climate change “head on.”

The DFA survey was conducted June 27 –July 17. Of the 74,052 votes cast in the poll, 32 percent chose Sanders, and 26 percent chose Warren. The gap between the two is closing significantly, as Sanders led Warren in the same poll by over 30 percent in April.

The remaining candidates did not come close. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) came in 14 points behind Warren, with 12 percent support. Joe Biden (D) – who has been dominating as the frontrunner in virtually every other national poll – garnered just 10 percent of the vote, signaling that the far-left continues to view Biden as too moderate. Andrew Yang (D) came in behind Biden with 7 percent support. The margin of error was not immediately available.

The straw polls serve as a guide for DFA. The PAC plans to use the results in its decision to ultimately back a single candidate. While it has not yet issued an endorsement, DFA chairman Charles Chamberlain said it is clear that their supporters are rallying behind three candidates:

“The last three months have transformed the 2020 Democratic race for president and these results make it clear that Democracy for America members’ support is solidifying behind three candidates committed to bold, inclusive populism and structural reform,” Charles Chamberlain, DFA’s chairman, said in a prepared statement. “Going into the second debate, there’s little doubt that Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris have momentum building behind them. As Bernie Sanders continues in his position as the progressive front-runner, we’re very interested to see if he uses this debate and the all-important month of August to build up from his robust base of support or cedes ground to the rising challenges of Senators Warren and Harris.”