Sarah Lee writes at Townhall that Democrats may obstruct passage of the deal to replace NAFTA despite its superiority in terms of U.S. jobs, GDP, environmental standards, and labor protections–all of which they purport to value:

Despite the International Trade Commission’s models estimating that the Trump administration’s replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would increase U.S. GDP by $68.2 billion and create 176,000 new jobs, convincing Congress to pass it hasn’t been easy. . . .

But Democrats are balking for reasons that have already, arguably, been addressed in the USMCA and are certainly marked improvements over NAFTA. Pelosi has made statements the deal needs to be “surgically” reopened to please Democrats. . . .

Thiessen lays out the numerous ways that USMCA improves upon NAFTA, from environmental standards (there are none in NAFTA) to labor protections (secret ballot votes and a minimum wage for Mexican workers).

