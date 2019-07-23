Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls for Abortion ‘Access’ for Illegal Aliens

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted Monday that illegal aliens must have “access” to abortion, which she equated with “medical care.”

The Democrat and “Squad” member was reacting to a Vox article claiming, “Immigrants are skipping reproductive health care because they’re afraid of being deported.”

“No one should fear receiving medical care because they are undocumented,” Omar posted. “We must ensure that all people in our country have access to reproductive health.”

No one should fear receiving medical care because they are undocumented. We must ensure that all people in our country have access to reproductive health care.https://t.co/bGuaS64HkL — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 22, 2019

Breitbart News reported that all the Democrat 2020 hopefuls who participated in the second debate night in June said they support taxpayer-funded healthcare for all illegal aliens living in the United States.

Additionally, Omar’s Democrat colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) said over the weekend that American taxpayers must maintain a “lifelong commitment” to illegal alien children by providing them with “mental healthcare services … for the rest of their lives.”

Since Democrats use the language of the abortion industry that claims “abortion is healthcare,” Omar’s call for illegal aliens to have abortion “access” – a euphemism as well for “taxpayer-funded” – is in keeping with their views and is already being shared in left-wing media.

Vox asserts “news of ICE raids and family separation are shaping people’s reproductive lives” in “the Trump era.”

“Immigration and reproductive rights are often treated as separate issues by the media and the public,” writer Anne North suggests. “But advocates say that for people living under threat of deportation in America today, there’s no separating the two.”

Planned Parenthood echoed the same view on Twitter.

Deportation raids reinforce the culture of fear that keeps many immigrants from seeking the health care they need. ALL people, regardless of where they come from, deserve access to high-quality, affordable health care in a safe environment. #StopTheRaids pic.twitter.com/1hloR5zS9A — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) July 14, 2019

North reports that illegal alien Layidua Salazar underwent an abortion in 2013 in California while going through the deportation process.

“I describe my abortion as coming up for air,” she reportedly told Vox. “It allowed me to feel a sense of control over my future.”

Salazar, however, described her own situation as “unique” because she has been a “reproductive justice” activist and, according to Vox, “knew that a clinic in California would not look into her immigration status.”

She added that illegal aliens have “been in a state of constant fear and anxiety since 2008,” when Barack Obama was elected president.

“[W]e didn’t think it was going to get worse, but boy, it did,” Salazar said about the election of Donald Trump.