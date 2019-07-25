A Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday reveals President Trump in a dead heat with top Democrat challengers in the crucial swing state, Ohio, with the exception of former Vice President Joe Biden (D).

Quinnipiac University conducted in the swing state poll July 17 – 22, surveying 1,431 Ohio voters. It showed Trump barely edging out some of the top tier candidates in the current Democrat field.

According to the results, Trump beats both Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) 46 percent to 45 percent. However, the results show Trump tied with both Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and Pete Buttigieg (D) with 44 percent. Trump barely edges out Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), 44 percent to 43 percent. With a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points, Trump is statistically tied with all of those candidates. Biden is the only candidate who beats Trump outside of the margin of error, with 50 percent to Trump’s 42:

Quinnipiac breaks it down further:

Women, black voters and independent voters give Biden his lead in the matchup with Trump. Biden leads 53 – 40 percent among women, as men are split with 46 percent for Biden and 45 percent for Trump. White voters are divided, with 48 percent for Trump and 45 percent for Biden. Black voters go Democratic 84 – 8 percent. Independent voters go to Biden 55 – 32 percent. Republicans back Trump 86 – 10 percent as Biden leads 96 – 2 percent among Democrats.

“Biden runs best against President Trump in every Quinnipiac University state poll so far. To get reelected, Trump will need to win the industrial Midwest,” said Peter Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Despite Biden’s lead, over half – 58 percent – of Ohio voters say they are “better off financially today” than in 2016, a partial testament to the Trump’s administration’s economic efforts.

Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Ohio by just over 8 percent in 2016– 51.3 percent to 43.2 percent.