A billionaire in Singapore is making headlines after a video posted last year recently surfaced in which he said his relationship with Jesus Christ is most important in his life.
View this post on Instagram
I had an intimate conversation with my mentor, Philip Ng, recently, which I feel the need to share with you in such a time as this. – I asked Uncle Philip to share a piece of advice for my friends & followers, something he wished he knew when he was younger. Being the #RichestMan in Singapore and amassing a fortune of more than $12 BILLION USD (topping the @Forbes list for the 9th year in a row), trust me, he has some #clout. – With movies like #CrazyRichAsians glorifying wealth, exuberance & excess and #Hollywood media polluting our minds with B.S, we are all too easily sidetracked and too easily derailed from the #truth and what is important in this life. – But the truth is, we are all BROKEN people and we all have a missing piece in us. We try to fill that missing piece in the pursuit of power, money, popularity, sex, alcohol, drugs, achievement or success, and among other things as well. Uncle Philip, myself, and a lot of great men & women in history (think Lincoln, Washington, Ford, Rockefeller, Carnegie, MLK, Churchill, Helen Keller, Mother Teresa) have come to the same conclusion that THERE IS MORE to this life than just these temporary things, as fleeting as these pleasures may be. That missing piece, my friends, is #JesusChrist. – People ask me how I went from where I was at age 15, getting arrested by police and kicked out of school to where I am today at age 19 – being an up & coming entrepreneur and learning from the world’s greatest #CaptainsOfIndustry. This is how. God can change anyone. He can take you to places you never thought you would go. He can make things possible even when EVERYONE is against you. People talk man, people hate, but it’s all noise. Don’t listen to them. This is my answer to you, my friends. This is the way to lasting fulfilment, peace, love & joy. – REMEMBER: Get rich. Build that company. Become successful. Change the world. But don’t lose your soul in the process. – #forbeslist #billionaire #wealthmatters #mentor #onlylove #billionaireclub #remarkablelife – You know someone who needs to see this. Tag & Share this with them.👇 – Read my story: matthewyao.com Read my story: matthewyao.com Read my story: matthewyao.com
A report at Fox News notes Philip Ng said in the video posted to Instagram by Matthew Yao that he values his relationship with Jesus Christ more than anything else in his life.
“What I’ve discovered is that all of us are broken,” Ng said. “We all have a missing piece, and for me, I discovered that the missing piece was God through Jesus Christ.”
According to Forbes, Ng and his brother, Robert, have a net worth of $12.1 billion due to their control of Far East Organization, Singapore’s largest private landlord and property developer. Ng oversees the company’s Singapore interests while Robert and his son oversee the organization’s Hong Kong arm.
“I was always in search for a better life, a better purpose, a better me, a better everything,” Ng told young entrepreneur Yao, 20, who views Ng as a mentor. “I was just looking at all the wrong things, but when I realized there is no better me or better things without Jesus. Then it all snapped into place.”
The billionaire said having faith “sure beats a lot of money and material things that you may have.”
“Maybe we have to look deeper,” he said. “I treasure (my faith) more than anything so I just wish for everyone to have that peace and joy.”
Yao posted that he himself had been arrested and expelled from school at age 15. He also said that films such as Crazy Rich Asians glorify wealth and that Hollywood is “polluting our minds with B.S.”
“God can change anyone,” he said. “He can take you to places you never thought you would go. He can make things possible even when EVERYONE is against you.”
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.