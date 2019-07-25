A witness saved by an armed customer who opened fire on alleged robbers at a Virginia Beach 7-Eleven said, “He’s a hero.”

13 News Now reported that the incident occurred early Thursday morning, when two men allegedly entered the store to rob it. An armed customer was inside the store when they entered and he engaged the two suspects, killing one and wounding the other.

Officers on scene at the 7-11 located at 130 S. Newtown Road where 2 people have been shot. 1 person deceased and 1 has been transported to a local hospital (extent of injuries unknown at this time). More to follow. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 25, 2019

Barrie Engel was in the store at the time the alleged robbery was foiled. Engel said, “Next thing I know I heard a gunshot and I just dropped to the ground and covered my head and prayed to God that this wasn’t my last day.”

Engel also commented on the man who shot the robbery suspects, saying, “He’s a hero, that’s what that man is. Thank God he was here.”

