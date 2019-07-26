Bill de Blasio: Trump ‘Will Not Be Welcome Back in New York City’

After receiving criticism from President Donald Trump, Democrat presidential hopeful, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio challenged him to a debate in New York and said he “will not be welcome back” after his presidency during a show hosted by BuzzFeed at Webster Hall in the East Village.

“I challenge you, Donald Trump, to come to New York City, and I will debate you about what’s right for New York City and BuzzFeed can host it,” de Blasio stated. “[Trump] doesn’t understand New York City.”

Donald Trump seems to have a lot to say about New York City lately. So I issued him a challenge last night @BuzzFeed. pic.twitter.com/q3TB7d9pNO — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 26, 2019

De Blasio then stated that after Trump’s presidency concludes, he will “not be welcome” back in the Big Apple.

“When his presidency is over, really soon, he will not be welcome back,” de Blasio told BuzzFeed Editor in Chief Ben Smith.

Earlier this week, President Trump urged de Blasio to “stand up” for the New York City police officers who were soaked by bucketfulls of water and had objects thrown at them.

“We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

…What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019

In another tweet, Trump stated that incidents of that nature “will not be tolerated” and insisted that de Blasio “act immediately” on the “completely unacceptable” assault on the New York City police officers.