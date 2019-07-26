Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders released a nearly four-minute ad ripping into an MSNBC analyst who told the world “Bernie Sanders makes my skin crawl!”

Over the weekend, on MSNBC’s Up with David Gura, legal analyst Mimi Rocah appeared with fellow leftists John Harwood and Zerlina Maxwell to discuss the differences between Sanders and his primary opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren (I-VT). This led to Rocah’s ad hominem attack on the Independent Vermont Senator, saying:

Having Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren next to each other will really highlight — because for me, as, you know, again, I’m not the political analyst here, but just as a woman, probably considered a somewhat moderate Democrat, I… Bernie Sanders makes my skin crawl. And I can’t even identify for you what exactly it is. But I see him as sort of a not pro-woman candidate. And so, having the two of them there —— like, I don’t understand young women who support him. And I’m hoping, having him next to her, will help highlight that.

That same day, Sanders speechwriter David Sirota responded via Twitter.

“Counterpoint: maybe the thing that should actually make your skin crawl,” Sirota tweeted with a clip of the segment, “is the fact that @MimiRocah1’s SDNY did not prosecute any major bank execs who were involved in the financial crisis that destroyed millions of lives”:

Counterpoint: maybe the thing that should actually make your skin crawl is the fact that @MimiRocah1’s SDNY did not prosecute any major bank execs who were involved in the financial crisis that destroyed millions of lives https://t.co/oFA8s8NenL — David Sirota (@davidsirota) July 21, 2019

Obviously, the 168-year-old Sanders camp is still perturbed by the attack, and on Thursday he released a lengthy and detailed (some might say pedantic) rebuttal that started with an attack on Rocah for not being “anti-feminist.”

Enjoy the blue-on-blue violence, y’all!

"Bernie was fighting for a woman's right to choose before I was born." "Lifting the floor to a living wage would help millions of women." "He's on our side and always has been." Hear why these women are with our campaign. pic.twitter.com/ahuLvN0BfW — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 26, 2019

Thus far, no one at far-left CNNLOL, not even Brian “the Tater” Stelter, has freaked out over how Bernie’s attack on the media is an attack on our democracy and a call for violence and hate speech that must be stopped.

