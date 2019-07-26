President Donald Trump threatened France and French President Emanuel Macron after the latter signed a new digital tax on American tech companies.

“If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly.”

France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies. If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly. I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

Macron signed a 3 percent tax hike on revenue from large digital companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon, despite warnings from the Trump administration. Other European countries have signaled interest in passing a similar tax.

Trump hinted that he could level additional tariffs on French products, such as wine.

“I’ve always liked French wines better than American wines even though I don’t drink,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office later on Friday. “I like the way they look.”

He joked to Fox News reporter John Roberts about his wine-drinking habits.

“You’re a man that enjoys wine,” he said. “You just won’t be enjoying French wine anymore.”

Trump said he still had a “good relationship” with French President Emmanuel Macron and recently spoke with him about the conflict.

“They should not have done this,” he said.

The White House issued a statement detailing their disappointment with France’s new tax.