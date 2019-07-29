Breitbart News Hires Veteran L.A. Times Reporter David Ng

WASHINGTON, DC, and LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 — David Ng is joining Breitbart News covering media, entertainment, and corporate America effective July 29.

A 12-year veteran of the Los Angeles Times, Ng provided comprehensive coverage of the entertainment industry, including investigative pieces on some of LA’s landmark cultural institutions. He’s reported on key disruptors in the business (“Netflix’s latest conquest? Billboard advertising along Sunset Strip”); high-profile personalities (“What life is like behind bars for O.J. Simpson, Prisoner 1027820”); and politics (“In liberal Hollywood, a conservative minority faces backlash in the age of Trump”).

Additionally, he’s covered key players in media, including Breitbart. “I’ve always been drawn to publications that have an iconoclastic voice and that challenge the orthodoxy on both sides of the political spectrum. Breitbart is definitely that,” says Ng. “It’s hard to overestimate the impact that Andrew Breitbart has had on our current political and cultural climate, and I’m excited to be part of that legacy.”

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow says of Ng, “I’ve known David for a few years and have always wanted to hire him. Few reporters have traditional media chops and understand the new media audience and attitude, and David is one of them. He’ll be working high-impact beats covering entertainment, the intersection of pop culture and politics, and digital trends.”

At a time when the news industry is shedding jobs, Breitbart News Network President and CEO Larry Solov notes the company continues to hire and is positioned for growth. “We’re excited to welcome David – he brings significant additional strength to one of our most important verticals. David will also play a key role in expanding our world-class original reporting on Big Tech and corporate America.”