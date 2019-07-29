Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Raping Child Under 16 Years Old

An illegal alien has been arrested by Alabama law enforcement officials after allegedly raping a child under the age of 16 years old.

Juan Balderas Chimalhua, a 49-year-old illegal alien, is currently being held without bond following his arrest by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on charges alleging he raped a minor, according to GulfCoastNewsToday.com.

Chimalhua was previously arrested for a traffic violation in December 2010 but was not deported and instead was released on a less than $300 bond.

Currently, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a hold on Chimalhua, which has kept him from being released.

The case is just the latest instance where illegal aliens have been charged with crimes against Americans. Last week, an illegal alien was convicted in Alabama of reckless murder when he hit and killed 29-year-old Marlena Hayes in October 2018, as Breitbart News reported.

