Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was heckled at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday as several disgruntled travelers surrounded him and chanted “free the children.”

As Cruz kept his composure and smiled, one individual in the crowd repeatedly shouted, “Americans will not be silent.”

Once the size of the group increased, the immigration protesters threw their arms into the air and loudly chanted, “Free the children, free the children” and “we will not be silent.”

As the group continued to berate the Texas senator, one individual emerged from outside of the crowd and asked to have her photo taken with Cruz. As the photo was snapped, a heckler stepped in front of the camera to disrupt the moment and began shouting into the camera.

Ryan Fournier, the National Chairman for Students for Trump, shared the clip online and aked, “Can you imagine what would’ve happened if someone did this to a member of the ‘squad’?”

.@tedcruz was cool, calm, and collect, while handling this with class. Can you imagine what would’ve happened if someone did this to a member of the “squad”? They would’ve immediately lashed out claiming racism, sexism, etc. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 29, 2019

“They would’ve immediately lashed out claiming racism, sexism, etc,” Fournier added.

Cruz has long been a supporter of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and the construction of a wall along the U.S. southern border.

In January, Cruz was one of five senators to reintroduce the WALL Act, a bill to fully fund a wall along the U.S. southern border.

At the time, Cruz said the bill would close “existing loopholes that provide illegal immigrants with federal benefits and tax credits, without affecting the benefits and tax credits used by Americans.”

Last October, Cruz responded with kindness after he was confronted by a heckler in an airport who scolded him over his support for Brett Kavanaugh.