Beto O’Rourke Promises ‘No New Wars in My Presidency’

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke vowed Tuesday that he would not start any new wars if elected president of the United States.

O’Rourke vowed that he would end the war in Afghanistan in his first term and end foreign deployments in Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, and Syria.

“As president, I will end those wars and we will not start new wars, we will not send more U.S. service members overseas to sacrifice their lives and to take the lives of others in our name,” he said during the CNN Democrat presidential primary debate in Detroit, Michigan.

O’Rourke said that future conflicts could be solved by the United States with peaceful diplomacy.

“There’s no reason for us to be at war all over the world tonight,” he said.

O’Rourke remains staunchly anti-war as he continues his run for president. In June, the former congressman proposed a war tax be levied on all Americans who did not have families serving in the armed forces. The leftist proposal would attempt to spread the cost of war to every American in order to reduce foreign conflicts overseas.