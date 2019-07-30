Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar defended President Donald Trump’s supporters at the Democrat presidential primary debate in Detroit, Michigan, on Tuesday after CNN’s Don Lemon asked her, “What do you say to those Trump voters who prioritize the economy over the president’s bigotry?”

“First of all, there are people that voted for Donald Trump before that aren’t racist that just wanted a better shake in the economy,” Klobuchar said in response to Lemon. “So, I would appeal to them.”

“I don’t think anyone can justify what this president is doing,” Klobuchar continued. “Little kids literally woke up this weekend, turned on the tv, and saw their president calling their city, the town of Baltimore, nothing more than a home for rats. I can tell you as your president that will stop.”

“The second thing I would say is that economic opportunity means economic opportunity for everyone in this country. I know that because I have lived it. That means when we put out there better childcare and better education and we pay teachers more and we make sure there’s a decent retirement system in place, yes we help the African American community.”

“We help everyone,” Klobuchar said. “Economic opportunity must be there for everyone.