Marianne Williamson (D) rebuked the more moderate candidates on stage Tuesday night after responding to a question on free college and questioned their identity as Democrats, saying, “I almost wonder why you’re Democrats!” to thunderous applause.

Moderators asked Williamson if the government should pay for children from wealthier families to go to college, and she responded by articulating her belief that “all domestic and international policies” should be based on the idea that “anything we do to help people thrive is a stimulation to our economy.”

“That’s how you stimulate your economy. So if a few people take advantage — there are four or five people who are going to take the money that they then have in the bank. When you look at this $1.5 trillion college debt — this is why I agree with Bernie,” she began before slamming tax cuts, claiming that they do not stimulate the economy.

“Why don’t we swap it?” she asked. “We had a $2 trillion tax cut, where 83 cents of every dollar goes to the very, very richest among us. That does not stimulate the economy.”

She continued:

If we get rid of this college debt, think of all the young people who will have the discretionary spending. They’ll be able to start their business. The best thing you could to do stimulate the U.S. economy is to get rid of this debt. This is not just about a plan to do it. It’s about a philosophy of governing.

Williamson pivoted, looking at her Democrat colleagues and slamming them for taking more moderate positions.

“And I’ve heard some people here tonight — I almost wonder why you’re Democrats. You seem to think there’s something wrong about using the instruments of government to help people,” she said to cheers.

“That is what government should do. It should — all policies should help people thrive. That is how we will have peace, and that is how we will have prosperity,” she added.

Despite Williamson’s dunk on the efficiency of Trump’s economic policies — namely tax cuts — Trump’s moves have had a positive impact on the economy and are largely benefitting middle-class Americans.

As Breitbart News reported:

Two-thirds of American taxpayers will pay less in taxes for their 2018 earnings, according to the independent Tax Policy Center. Eighty-one percent of the middle one-fifth of income earners received a tax cut. Just 5.5 percent of households got a tax hike of $100 or more—and most of those were in the upper-income tax brackets.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made a similar claim during the last debate, asserting that Trump’s economy is “not working for working people.”

Breitbart News added:

America is also seeing benefits from the Trump economy in other ways. A number of businesses announced investments in the U.S. following the passage of the tax cuts. In January 2018, Exxon Mobil announced a $50 billion investment in the American economy, citing the GOP’s tax bill. “These investments are underpinned by the unique strengths of our company and enhanced by the historic tax reform recently signed into law,” Exxon CEO Darren Woods wrote. “These positive developments will mean more jobs and economic expansion across the United States in a myriad of industries.”

Despite that, Williamson’s supporters seem thrilled by her debate performance.