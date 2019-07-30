Poll Shows Elizabeth Warren Overtaking Joe Biden Nationally

A Change Research National poll released Tuesday shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) overtaking frontrunner Joe Biden (D) nationally, hours before the second debate kicks off.

Change Research surveyed 1,204 Democrat primary voters July 23-26, 2019, and found that 22 percent of voters chose Warren as their candidate, beating both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Biden, both of whom garnered 20 percent support. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) came in fourth place with 15 percent support, followed by Pete Buttigieg (D) with nine percent and Andrew Yang (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) with three percent each:

2020 National Democratic Primary:

Warren 22%

Sanders 20%

Biden 20%

Harris 15%

Buttigieg 9%

Yang 3%

Klobuchar 3%

O'Rourke 2%

Gabbard 2%@ChangePolls 7/23-26https://t.co/1wG5rcbifE — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) July 30, 2019

The margin of error for the survey is +/- 2.8 percent.

The survey also asked respondents what issues they wanted to hear about most heading into the second round of debates, with Medicare for All and climate change topping the list:

Survey respondents were asked to choose up to five issues that they would like to hear candidates speak on more. Medicare for All/the Affordable Care Act is the top issue voters want to hear more about, with 62% including it in their selections; climate change (57%), income inequality (27%), election security (27%), and family separation (25%) round out the top five.

Additionally, 30 percent of respondents said they wanted to hear less about the Mueller report, and 19 percent said they wanted to hear less about threats from Iran, universal basic income, and border crossing as a crime vs. civil offense, Change Research reported.

The current Real Clear Politics average shows Warren in third place, 18 points behind Biden. However, the two will not face off in the CNN-hosted debate Tuesday night, with Biden separated from fellow top tier candidates Warren and Sanders.

Tuesday night’s debate airs on CNN and will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.