In a contentious debate on climate change solutions, Democrat presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) informed 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) that he did not “have to yell” to get his point across.

“If we get our act together, we won’t have to worry about it,” Ryan said in response to a question regarding Sanders’ plan to end new gas-powered car sales by 2040. “I plan to create a chief manufacturing officer, so we could actually start building things in the United States again…”

Ryan also said he wants to “dominate” the electric vehicle market. He added that the new chief manufacturing officer position he would create, if elected, would “work in the White House” and “report directly to” him.

“You can not get there on climate unless you talk about agriculture,” Ryan claimed. “We need to convert our industrial agriculture system over to a sustainable and regenerative agriculture system that actually sequesters carbon into the soil.”

Sanders responded to Ryan saying, “Please don’t tell me that we can not take on the fossil fuel industry and nothing happens unless we do that.”

Sanders added, “We’ve gotta ask ourselves a simple question: What do you do with an industry that knowingly, for billions of dollars in short term profits, is destroying this planet?”

“I say that is criminal activity that cannot be allowed to continue,” Sanders concluded.

Ryan snapped back at Bernie and informed him that the year 2040 was too far away to address the problem.

“I didn’t say we couldn’t get there till 2040, Bernie,” Ryan responded. “You don’t have to yell.”

“All I’m saying is we have to invent our way out of this thing and if we’re waiting for 2040 for a ban to come in on gasoline vehicles, we’re screwed,” Ryan added. “So we better get busy now…”