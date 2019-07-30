Warren Dominates in Speaking Time, Williamson Second to Last

CNN released the speaking times of each candidate following the conclusion of Tuesday night’s debate, showing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) leading the stage in terms of speaking time and author Marianne Williamson (D) coming in second to last.

According to CNN’s post-debate analysis, Warren led the group’s speaking time with 18 minutes and 11 seconds. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came in second with 17 minutes and 31 seconds, followed by Pete Buttigieg (D) with 14 minutes and 9 seconds, and Gov. Steve Bullock (D), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Beto O’Rourke with 10 minutes and 44 seconds each.

Williamson, who arguably made one of the night’s biggest impacts, came in second to last with less than half the time as Warren – 8 minutes and 53 seconds:

Here are the Detroit #DemDebate speaking times by candidate at the end of the first night https://t.co/anW5FCjMWG pic.twitter.com/k2QG7OnJi7 — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2019

According to Google Trends, Williamson was the most searched candidates during the debate:

She was also a top trend on Twitter. As Breitbart News reported:

Self-help author Marianne Williamson — although seeming to speak less than the other candidates on stage — was among the top trending candidates on Twitter. In fact, she was the second trending candidate, after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), according to a ranking of trending topics on Twitter. Williamson, an unlikely candidate, emerged as one of the debate stars, for her unconventional answers and approach to politics.

Even Donald Trump Jr. observed that Williamson seemed to be winning the debate.

“People are gonna think that I’m trolling, but compared to what else is up on this stage I think Marianne Williamson is actually winning this thing,” he tweeted.

“This is amazing,” he added. “No question she seems to be drawing the biggest applause of the night.”