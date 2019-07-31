Donald Trump Names Gift Horse from Mongolia President ‘Victory’

Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa symbolically gifted a horse to President Donald Trump’s son Barron on Wednesday, during a visit to the White House.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he would name the horse “Victory.”

The famous war horses are smaller than Western horses but provided the Mongolians the mobility and strength for their military prowess and conquests in the 13th century.

Mongolia has a tradition of gifting the symbolic horses to foreign dignitaries.

The horse will remain in Mongolia, according to White House officials.

Located between Russia and China, the Trump administration cites the importance of the country in the relationship with Asia amid ongoing tensions with China.

President Battulga, once an artist and a wrestler before becoming a successful businessman, has taken Mongolia by storm as an authoritative populist who actually ran on a “Mongolia First” message.

The last Mongolian president to visit the United States was in 2011.

Trump praised the fighting spirit of the Mongolians during the visit.

“Mongolia — they’re great fighters,” Trump said. “You know, they’re great fighters, great wrestlers, great champions.”