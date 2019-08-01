Ortiz: Democratic Moderates only Fuel the Conservative Case Against Socialism

From left, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Andrew Yang, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio participate …
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in The Hill that this week’s Democrat presidential debates highlighted the internal party civil war between the moderate wing and the socialists:

The growing discord between the socialist and moderate wings of the Democratic Party turned into a full on civil war at the presidential primary debates in Detroit this week. Though the moderate Democratic candidates are still to the left of many Americans, supporting higher taxes and a public healthcare option, they effectively exposed the center-stage socialists as out of touch with reality when it comes to public policy. They acted as stand-ins for ordinary Americans and small business owners who are skeptical of the socialists’ radical policies on major issues such as health care and energy reform.

These moderates offer Democratic primary voters a real ideological choice about whether they want to remain the party of Bill Clinton, or whether they want to follow the likes of Senator Bernie Sanders, who called on voters to “come together in an unprecedented grassroots movement, to not only defeat Trump but to transform our economy and our government.”

Take healthcare reform, for instance, where the moderates provided compelling and non-partisan critiques of the single-payer proposals that would outlaw employer-based insurance. “The road that Senator Sanders and Senator Warren want to take us, which is with bad policies like Medicare for all,” explained Rep. John Delaney, “will turn off independent voters.” Indeed, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll, just over 10 percent of Americans support healthcare reform that would eliminate private insurance options.

