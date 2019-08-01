Alfredo Ortiz of Job Creators Network writes in The Hill that this week’s Democrat presidential debates highlighted the internal party civil war between the moderate wing and the socialists:
The growing discord between the socialist and moderate wings of the Democratic Party turned into a full on civil war at the presidential primary debates in Detroit this week. Though the moderate Democratic candidates are still to the left of many Americans, supporting higher taxes and a public healthcare option, they effectively exposed the center-stage socialists as out of touch with reality when it comes to public policy. They acted as stand-ins for ordinary Americans and small business owners who are skeptical of the socialists’ radical policies on major issues such as health care and energy reform.
Read the rest of the article here.
