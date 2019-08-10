Report: Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Jail

WATCH: ABC News Special Report: Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide overnight in his Lower Manhattan jail cell where he had been held pending trial on federal sex trafficking charges, three law enforcement officials told @ABC News. https://t.co/62ck8x1HNG pic.twitter.com/Ugd5VZjHZj

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced millionaire who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, died by suicide Friday night in his Lower Manhattan jail cell, three law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The exact timing and circumstances were not immediately clear.