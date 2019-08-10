Report: Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Jail

This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind …
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP

According to ABC News, Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly found dead by suspected suicide in his jail cell.

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced millionaire who was facing federal sex trafficking charges, died by suicide Friday night in his Lower Manhattan jail cell, three law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The exact timing and circumstances were not immediately clear.

This story is developing.

