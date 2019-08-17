President Trump tweeted Saturday that “major consideration” is being given to labeling the violent far-left group Antifa an “organization of terror.”

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR,'” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

Trump’s tweet follows Portland bracing for clashes between “The End of Domestic Terrorism” organizers and Antifa counter-protesters Saturday. One of the organizers of the planned event, Joe Biggs, said it serves as a response to the violent Antifa protests that broke out in the city last month, which resulted in the hospitalization of journalist and editor of Quillette, Andy Ngo. Video showed violent Antifa protesters punching and kicking Ngo and throwing milkshakes.

Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

Ngo was taken to the hospital and kept overnight due to a brain bleed:

Update to @MrAndyNgo supporters — he is being admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed. You sick “journalists” and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed. As for the rest, please pray for @MrAndyNgo who we need back in health — brave man!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/XYVy4EbIzv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 30, 2019

“That group of Antifa there in Portland needs to be exposed for who they are,” Biggs told the Associated Press Tuesday. “And guess what? They should be scared.”

Earlier this month, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a warning to all who plan to “commit violence and spread hate” in the city, writing, “We. Don’t. Want. You. Here. Stop using our beautiful city and our home to spread fear and disrupt our lives.”

A message to anyone who plans on using Portland on August 17th to commit violence and spread hate: We.

Don't.

Want.

You.

Here. Stop using our beautiful city and our home to spread fear and disrupt our lives. https://t.co/CtkoxMz6rQ — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 7, 2019

City police are prepared for any violent clashes Saturday and have many partner agencies on standby.

Wanted to express our sincere appreciation to the many partner agencies standing by to help. pic.twitter.com/jESYOmlIp8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 16, 2019

We've been working closely w/: US Attorney's Office (@USAO_OR)

The FBI (@FBIPortland)

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (@MultCoSO)

Multnomah County DA's Office

Trimet (@trimet) And many other partner agencies to make sure we have all the resources needed to be ready.#AUG17TH — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 16, 2019

This is not the first time Trump has teased naming Antifa an “organization of terror.”

He wrote last month:

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!