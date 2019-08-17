Donald Trump Says ‘Major’ Consideration Given to Labeling Antifa an ‘Organization of Terror’

JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Saturday that “major consideration” is being given to labeling the violent far-left group Antifa an “organization of terror.”

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR,'” Trump tweeted Saturday morning. “Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”

Trump’s tweet follows Portland bracing for clashes between “The End of Domestic Terrorism” organizers and Antifa counter-protesters Saturday. One of the organizers of the planned event, Joe Biggs, said it serves as a response to the violent Antifa protests that broke out in the city last month, which resulted in the hospitalization of journalist and editor of Quillette, Andy Ngo. Video showed violent Antifa protesters punching and kicking Ngo and throwing milkshakes.

Ngo was taken to the hospital and kept overnight due to a brain bleed:

“That group of Antifa there in Portland needs to be exposed for who they are,” Biggs told the Associated Press Tuesday. “And guess what? They should be scared.”

Earlier this month, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a warning to all who plan to “commit violence and spread hate” in the city, writing, “We. Don’t. Want. You. Here. Stop using our beautiful city and our home to spread fear and disrupt our lives.”

City police are prepared for any violent clashes Saturday and have many partner agencies on standby.

This is not the first time Trump has teased naming Antifa an “organization of terror.”

He wrote last month:

Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others). Would make it easier for police to do their job!

