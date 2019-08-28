Donald Trump Hits ‘New Fox News’ for Letting Supporters Down

President Donald Trump criticized Fox News on Wednesday for allowing professional Democrats to spread their message unchallenged.

“The New Fox News is letting millions of GREAT people down!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We have to start looking for a new News Outlet. Fox isn’t working for us anymore!”

The president ripped Fox News for allowing Democrats like former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile to spread her views on the network. He also accused anchors like Sandra Smith for failing to challenge them.

“Just watched Fox News heavily promoting the Democrats through their DNC Communications Director, spewing out whatever she wanted with zero pushback by anchor, Sandra Smith,” Trump said.

Brazile was a guest on the program on Tuesday morning.

Trump expressed surprise that Fox was open to Democrats, recalling that the DNC refused to allow the network to host any Democrat debates.

“Terrible considering that Fox couldn’t even land a debate, the Dems give them NOTHING!” he wrote.

Trump criticized Fox’s decision to hire Brazile as well as continuing to offer a platform to anti-Trump employees Juan Williams and Shepard Smith.

“HOPELESS & CLUELESS!” Trump wrote. “They should go all the way LEFT and I will still find a way to Win – That’s what I do, Win. Too Bad!”

Trump said he would continue to fight cable news networks like “open borders” supporters, such as CNN and MSNBC.

“I don’t want to Win for myself, I only want to Win for the people,” he said:

