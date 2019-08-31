Chuck Schumer Uses Midland Attack for Gun Control Before Facts Known

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) put out a tweet Saturday calling for expanded gun control without knowing the details of the Midland shooting.

He specifically called for Senate passage of H.R. 8, the universal background check bill passed by the Democrat-controlled House in February.

Schumer tweeted:

Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, & everyone injured in the shooting in Odessa & Midland, TX. Thank you to the first responders who risked their lives to stop the threat.@senatemajldr should bring up H.R. 8 the week Congress returns. We must #endgunviolence. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 1, 2019

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already signaled that a background check bill will be part of the discussion once the Senate reconvenes in September. On August 14, 2019, Breitbart News reported that McConnell’s willingness to blink on background checks led to Democrats pushing other controls, including an “assault weapons” ban.

The firearms used in the August 3, 2019, El Paso, Texas, attack and the August 4, 2019, Dayton, Ohio, attack were each acquired legally. So a background check bill would have done nothing to prevent those heinous crimes from occurring.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.