Chuck Schumer Uses Midland Attack for Gun Control Before Facts Known

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) put out a tweet Saturday calling for expanded gun control without knowing the details of the Midland shooting.

He specifically called for Senate passage of H.R. 8, the universal background check bill passed by the Democrat-controlled House in February.

Schumer tweeted:

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already signaled that a background check bill will be part of the discussion once the Senate reconvenes in September. On August 14, 2019, Breitbart News reported that McConnell’s willingness to blink on background checks led to Democrats pushing other controls, including an “assault weapons” ban.

The firearms used in the August 3, 2019, El Paso, Texas, attack and the August 4, 2019, Dayton, Ohio, attack were each acquired legally. So a background check bill would have done nothing to prevent those heinous crimes from occurring.

