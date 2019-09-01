25 Shot, 7 Killed, During First Half of Labor Day Weekend in Chicago

At least 25 people were shot, seven fatally, during the first half of Labor Day Weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the fatalities began around 12:22 a.m. Saturday, when 42-year-old Willie Coker was shot to death while standing outside. The shooting occurred on South Burley Avenue.

Roughly three hours later 18-year-old Angel Perez was shot and killed on West Le Moyne Street.

A 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were shot to death about an hour later in the 7100 block of South Paulina Street. The Chicago Tribune reports that three other adults were wounded in the South Paulina shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday morning around 2:19 a.m. and a man was shot and killed at a party in Woodlawn about 20 minutes later. Another man was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting around 3:54 a.m. “in the 5100 block of South Pulaski Road.”

Breitbart News reported at least 29 were shot, six fatally, over the weekend of August 23-25, 2019, in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

At least 28 were shot, five fatally, in Chicago over the weekend of August 16-18. Forty-seven individuals were shot, four fatality, in Chicago over the weekend of August 9-11, and 53 individuals were shot, seven killed, in Democrat-controlled Chicago during the first weekend of August.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.