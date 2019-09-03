NRA: ‘Shameful’ Seeing Walmart Cave to ‘Anti-Gun Elites’

The National Rifle Association (NRA) released a statement in response to Walmart’s gun control announcement, noting that it is “shameful” seeing the retail giant cave to “anti-gun elites.”

On September 3, Breitbart News reported that Walmart CEO Doug McMillon used a memo to announce customers would no longer be allowed to open carry in Walmart stores, even if those stores are located in open-carry states.

McMillon also noted that Walmart was sending letters to the White House in hopes of securing more gun control. He observed, “Congress and the administration should act.”

Walmart is also ending the sale of ammunition for AR-15 and AK-47-style rifles, and ending handgun sales in Alaska.

The NRA responded to Walmart’s gun control by stating:

The strongest defense of freedom has always been our free-market economy. It is shameful to see Walmart succumb to the pressure of the anti-gun elites. Lines at Walmart will soon be replaced by lines at other retailers who are more supportive of America’s fundamental freedoms.

The NRA added, “The truth is Walmart’s actions…will not make us any safer. Rather than place the blame on the criminal, Walmart has chosen to victimize law-abiding Americans. Our leaders must be willing to approach the problems of crime, violence and mental health with sincerity and honesty.”

