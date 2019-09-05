Seven individuals have been charged with murdering a 21-year-old man to death in Maryland, six of whom are illegal aliens who have been living in the United States.

This week, prosecutors charged seven individuals, six of whom are illegal aliens, with first-degree murder after 21-year-old Daniel Alejandro Alvarado Cuellar was found stabbed to death, his body left near an apartment complex in Baltimore County, Maryland in July.

The seven individuals charged with murder include:

20-year-old Jonathan Escobar-Hernandez

20-year-old Marlon Leonardo Fabian-Flores

18-year-old Edwin Edgardo Garcia-Martir

31-year-old Hugo Portillo-Chavez

19-year-old Jose Fausto Rivera-Coreas

20-year-old Odaliz Rosas-Yanez

16-year-old Leonel Alexander Velasquez-Hernadez

Conservative Review‘s Daniel Horowitz confirmed with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency that Fabian-Flores, Garcia-Martir, Portillo-Chavez, Rivera-Coreas, Rosas-Yanez, and Velasquez-Hernadez are all illegal aliens who have been living in the U.S. Five of the illegal aliens are from El Salvador and one is from Mexico.

ICE officials confirmed that they have issued detainers on each of these six illegal aliens, requesting that should any of them be released from prison, they be turned over to federal immigration officials for arrest and deportation.

Esc0bar-Hernandez, the only individual not with an ICE detainer, “may or may not have gotten some sort of legal status,” according to Horowitz.

Prosecutors said the six illegal aliens and Escobar-Hernandez are facing life in prison if convicted for the murder, and other individuals may have been involved.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.